Leicester City could still see Patson Daka leave the club with Bournemouth in continuing discussions over a move, as per reporter Tom Collomosse.

Speculation over player departures has been rife at the King Power Stadium over the past few months and among the Leicester City men heavily linked with a move away from the club has been striker Daka.

With just hours left in the window though, the Zambia talisman remains with the Foxes.

However, according to reporter Collomosse, that could yet change.

Speaking on Twitter, he says there is still a chance that Daka makes a move away from Leicester City with Premier League side Bournemouth still keen and in ongoing discussions over a potential late move for the 24-year-old.

Patson Daka could yet leave #lcfc before the deadline. Bournemouth remain interested and discussions are ongoing #afcb — Tom Collomosse (@TomCollomosse) September 1, 2023

Daka has 15 goals and eight assists in 74 games for the Foxes but he hasn’t played a minute of competitive football under Enzo Maresca. In fact, he hasn’t been involved in the last three Championship matchday squads.

Best for all?

Of course, Daka has experience at a high level and upon arrival, he was touted as the long-term heir to Jamie Vardy’s throne.

However, as it has gone, he ultimately hasn’t lived up to expectations and could yet leave this summer. At 24, he still has plenty of time to become the player he was touted to be upon arrival from RB Salzburg, but the feeling is that the opportunity might not come with the Foxes.

Bournemouth’s interest offers him a potential route out of the club late on but it remains to be seen just whether that one comes to fruition after a summer of speculation.