Coventry City are still pushing to sign Barnsley’s Liam Kitching and the player wants to make the move, as per Coventry Live.

Coventry City have been looking to bring Kitching to the CBS Arena this summer but with a matter of hours left before the window slams shut, their efforts have been to no avail at this stage.

The former Leeds United man was named the Tykes’ new captain earlier this summer, so they’ve been holding firm with a £5m valuation in their efforts to retain his services.

Now, with the 11pm deadline nearing, an update on the situation has emerged from Coventry Live.

They report that Coventry City are still pushing to bring Kitching in before the end of the window. Barnsley’s valuation remains the same but the Sky Blues want to get him for cheaper. Most importantly though, the report adds that Kitching wants to make the move to Coventry.

One to watch?

While it remains to be seen if Coventry City and Barnsley can come to an agreement over a fee for Kitching, the player’s position could prove pivotal as the Sky Blues remain hopeful of a late deal.

Barnsley’s pursuit of another centre-back could play a big role in the saga as well, so this could be one to keep an eye on as the window nears a dramatic end.

The Tykes will be keen to keep their new captain and one of their most influential performers but if Coventry can match or get closer to that £5m valuation, it may be that they lose another key defender.