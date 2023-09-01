Journalist Darren Witcoop says that Jake Bidwell is expected to leave Coventry City today, with Birmingham City and Swansea City touted as potential destinations.

Bidwell, 30, joined Coventry City from Swansea City midway through the 2021/22 season, and has since racked up 65 Championship appearances for the Sky Blues.

He played in all but one of Coventry’s 49 total Championship games last season and Mark Robins’ side reached the play-off final, but it seems like Bidwell has since fallen down the pecking order.

The left-back has played just once this season, being an unused substitute in the Sky Blues’ last two outings.

And now, Witcoop says that Bidwell is expected to leave the club before tonight’s 11pm transfer deadline, and whilst Witcoop says that Bidwell’s destination is unknown, he’s suggested that Birmingham City and Swansea City could be potential destinations for the experienced Bidwell.

Bidwell on the move

There’s few left-backs out there with as much experience as Bidwell. He’s also a very tried and tested player too, playing a key role for Coventry City last time round as they reached the play-off final.

He remains under contract for another two seasons so it could take a decent transfer fee for Coventry to part ways with the player, who seemingly appears keen on a transfer exit after falling out of contention.

He’d be a quality signing for most teams in the league and for either Birmingham City or Swansea, it could be a very good move; Swans especially as they already know how good he is, and could still be in the market for a left-back.