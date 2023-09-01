Coventry City have shown interest in West Brom ace, says reporter

Coventry City have shown interest in West Brom playmaker John Swift, reports Tom Collomosse.

Coventry City have until the transfer deadline at 11pm to bring in any more players to bolster their squad.

Swift, 28, only joined West Brom 12 months ago and still has two years left on his contract at the Hawthorns.

According to reporter Collomosse, the Sky Blues have held talks with the attacking midfielder earlier this week and still have time on their side if they are still keen on luring him to the Coventry Building Society Arena before the end of the window (see below).

John Swift: Coventry showed interest this week but talks did not progress particularly far, given #wba valuation. Still time to revive interest – though not much of it #ccfc — Tom Collomosse (@TomCollomosse) September 1, 2023

Coventry option emerges

Swift would be an eye-catching addition by Coventry if they were able to land him. He would inject more quality into their attacking options and would provide more competition in their ranks.

However, it would require a transfer fee for West Brom to entertain the possibility of cashing in on him. The Sky Blues do have money to spend though following the sales of Viktor Gyokeres and Gus Hamer to Sporting Lisbon and Sheffield United respectively so far this summer.

Prior to his move to West Brom, Swift spent six years on the books at Reading and was a key player for the Royals. He made 202 appearances for the Berkshire club in all competitions and chipped in with 33 goals before heading out the exit door to join the Baggies on a free transfer when his contract expired.

He has also been on the books at Chelsea in the past with Coventry now linked with a late swoop.