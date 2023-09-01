Charlton Athletic are set to sign Manchester City’s Slobodan Tedic on loan, as per reporter Fraser Fletcher.

23-year-old striker Tedic is a player Charlton Athletic fans might be familiar with from last season.

He spent the 2022/23 campaign on loan with eventual play-off finalists Barnsley, managing four goals and two assists in 29 games. Now, it seems the Serbian forward is set to head for The Valley.

Reporter Fraser Fletcher has shared on Twitter that Tedic is set to move from Manchester City to Charlton Athletic on a temporary basis. He’s heading to South London for a medical ahead of the proposed switch, it is said.

🚨 Exclusive: Manchester City stirker Slobodan Tedić set to sign for Charlton on loan. He is heading for medical right now #MCFC #Charlton pic.twitter.com/7HJj728Je6 — Fraser Fletcher (@FrazFletcher) September 1, 2023

Tedic joined Manchester City back in January 2020, signing from FK Cukaricki. He managed 21 goals in 75 games there and has since spent time on loan with Dutch side PEC Zwolle and the earlier mentioned Barnsley.

If the deal with Charlton is to run for the full season, the loan will take him to the end of his City contract in the summer of 2024.

On the move again

Tedic has only found game time out on loan since joining Manchester City and at 23, a role in youth football won’t appeal to the player. As a result, a loan looks his best option, so he’ll be keen to find regular scoring form for the first time since his breakthrough with Cukaricki.

Alongside Miles Leaburn, Alfie May, Chuks Aneke and Daniel Kanu, Tedic will be competing for a place in the starting XI.

Whoever becomes the new manager at The Valley will have plenty of striker options to pick from.