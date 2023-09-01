Charlton Athletic man to stay put beyond the transfer deadline, says reporter

Charlton Athletic midfielder Conor McGrandles won’t be leaving before the transfer deadline, reports Richard Cawley.

Charlton Athletic will be keeping hold of the Scotsman until the January window at least now.

McGrandles, 27, has picked up an injury and will have to remain at The Valley now.

South London Press reporter Cawley has reported on Twitter (see tweet below) that he will be out of action for a period of time now.

Conor McGrandles won't be moving before the transfer window. A new injury will rule the #cafc midfielder out for a period of time. — Richard Cawley (@RichCawleySLP) September 1, 2023

Charlton midfielder to stay

Offloading McGrandles would have freed up space and funds in Charlton’s squad to help pave the way for reinforcements before the 11pm deadline.

He has fallen out of favour with the League One club and has slipped down the pecking order behind the options that they already have in his position.

The Addicks gave him the green light to head out the exit door on a temporary basis last winter when fellow third tier outfit Cambridge United came calling.

McGrandles went on to play 19 games for the U’s and was a hit during his time with Mark Bonner’s men, helping them stay up on the final day of the last campaign.

Charlton signed him back in 2022 and he has since played only 13 games. He has played for the likes of Norwich City, MK Dons and Lincoln City in the past and is experienced now.

The Addicks have made a slow start to this term and are in the hunt for a new boss after deciding to part company with Dean Holden already earlier this week.