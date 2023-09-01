Charlton Athletic are set to complete the signing of free agent Tennai Watson, as per Pete O’Rourke.

Watson, 26, is a free agent following the expiration of his contract at MK Dons earlier in the summer.

He made 30 League One appearances for MK Dons last season, but his side suffered an unfortunate relegation. The year before that he played a big part in their play-off campaign, but is still now looking for a new club.

The right sided defender can operate in either a flat back four or as a wing-back, making him a handy asset to have at this level.

Huddersfield Town and Birmingham were battling the Addicks for his signature earlier in the summer, but now it appears he’s on the move to League One.

Understand former Reading and MK Dons defender Tennai Watson is set to join Charlton on a free transfer. #cafc — Pete O'Rourke (@SportsPeteO) August 31, 2023

A solid addition

The Addicks are in a slightly messy situation at the moment with no manager at the helm on deadline day.

Charlton Athletic have started the season slowly and once again risk another year of struggle and mediocrity in the third tier.

The lack of a manager makes business much harder to complete, but getting a deal for Watson over the line would be a positive sign.

He has plenty of experience at this level and the minutes he played last season in a struggling MK Dons side may set him up well to help steer the Addicks out of their problems this time around.

Up next for Charlton Athletic is a clash against Fleetwood Town, but for now all focus will be on their business today.