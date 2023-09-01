Bristol City’s Kal Naismith has emerged as a last minute option for Stoke City, reports StokeonTrent Live.

Naismith, 31, only joined Bristol City ahead of last season. But already he could be on the move, and to another Championship side in Stoke City.

The Potters are in the market for a left-sided centre-back and Naismith fits the bill. StokeonTrent Live say that Naismith ‘could be an interesting last minute option’ for Stoke, but play down the likelihood of a move materialising before tonight’s 11pm transfer deadline.

Alex Neil’s Stoke have had a whirlwind summer transfer window bringing in 15 new players, but having already seen one of those go; Wolves have recalled Chiquinho.

Bristol City meanwhile have had themselves another steady transfer window, albeit not a blistering one, with the Robins having started the new season fairly slowly too.

Naismith to Stoke?

Naismith remains an important player for Bristol City and so it seems unlikely that the Robins will sell him today.

And Nigel Pearson’s side may have no need to sell anymore players after offloading Alex Scott in a big money move to Bournemouth earlier in the summer, so Naismith to Stoke seems unlikely for now.

But the Potters could yet make a couple more signings before the window shuts today, with a left-sided, central defender seemingly one that Neil wants to get over the line.

There’ll be options out there and the Potters will be flushing them out, making for a potentially hectic end to a hectic, but impressive, summer transfer window for Stoke City.