Adams looks like he could be on the move from Southampton before tonight’s 11pm transfer deadline.

The Scot has had Premier League interest throughout the summer, and he’s started the 2023/24 Championship season in prolific form too, scoring three goals in three outings for the Saints so far.

Last night, talkSPORT reporter Alex Crook revealed that Wolves are pushing to sign Adams in the final hours of the summer transfer window, and that Southampton have a replacement in Sunderland’s Ross Stewart lined up.

But Football Insider are now claiming that Wolves and Bournemouth are in talks to sign Adams today, and that Crystal Palace and Everton remain interested.

1 of 15 What stadium is this? Loftus Road Portman Road Bloomfield Road The Den

Adams leaving…

Adams showed his Premier League pedigree with Southampton, and it’s no surprise to see this kind of widespread interest in him on deadline day.

Bournemouth and Wolves obviously seem the most keen, with the latter probably more so given the additional update from Crook last night.

But the like of Everton in particular might get desperate in the final hours of today’s window and throw some money at Southampton in a bid to bring Adams in.

Palace obviously can’t be counted out, with the Eagles looking like they’re frantically searching for a new striker too.

Where Adams ends up remains to be seen, but it certainly looks like he’s on the move today, especially with Southampton looking set to sign Stewart from Sunderland.