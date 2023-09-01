Leeds United right-back Cody Drameh has signed for Birmingham City, says Fabrizio Romano, with the player arriving on loan.

Drameh looks set to seal another loan exit from Leeds United, and the 21-year-old looks set to be joining another Championship side in Birmingham City.

Blues have had a standout summer transfer window and they look set to seal yet another, very impressive capture ahead of tonight’s 11pm deadline, with Drameh looking set to arrive.

Romano tweeted earlier this morning that the Englishman has just signed with Birmingham City, with Drameh arriving on loan, but with Blues having the option to buy.

Cody Drameh has just signed with Birmingham City from Leeds United, season long loan with an option to buy 🚨🔵 #DeadlineDay Tom Brady and new owners driving force behind the deal. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 1, 2023

John Eustace’s Birmingham City recently got their 10th summer signing over the line in Emanuel Aiwu, with Drameh looking like he’ll be the 11th of what has been a very memorable transfer window for the club.

Blues moving on up

Birmingham City have really turned a corner this summer.

They’ve made so many really good signings and results on the pitch seem to have drastically improved in the opening few games of the season.

Eustace now has a very good side at his disposal and he may yet be expected to challenge for promotion this season.

Getting these players to gel straight away is the challenge, but Eustace certainly has the tools to challenge this season and in Drameh, Blues have another very good player on their hands.

Drameh will also be keen to show Leeds what they’re missing out on, and put in some blistering performances in the Championship like he did on loan at Luton Town last season.