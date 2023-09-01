Barnsley are looking at Birmingham City striker Sam Cosgrove as a potential loan option today, with the Blues man open to a move, as per Alan Nixon’s Patreon (via Inside Futbol).

Cosgrove, 26, is yet to feature for John Eustace’s side in the Championship this season.

The striker made 33 League One appearances on loan at Plymouth Argyle last season. He managed eight goals and two assists and helped the Pilgrims to third tier promotion.

He made the move to Birmingham City in 2021 but is yet to really have a consistent run in their squad with several loan spells to League One.

Charlton Athletic were interested in Cosgrove, but it’s actually Barnsley who now look the most likely to get a deal over the line with the striker open to the move.

A solid option

The 26-year-old now has plenty of experience in League One and the striker has proven himself as a solid option in the third tier.

Barnsley are hoping to push on this season and challenge for promotion and Cosgrove’s recent experience with Plymouth Argyle will help the Tykes should they finalise this one.

A move to Oakwell is a good one. Cosgrove would be able to continue his development instead of featuring inconsistently for Eustace in the Championship.

His contract is up next summer so a successful loan move to Barnsley may well open the door for a permanent deal later down the line.

This is one to keep an eye on as clubs look to put the finishing touches to their squad this deadline day.