Barnsley will sign Owen Dodgson on loan from Burnley if Ian Maatsen joins the Clarets, as per Sky Sports’ James Savundra.

Barnsley are hoping to strike some late business before tonight’s 11pm deadline as Neill Collins puts the finishing touches on his first summer window in charge at Oakwell.

However, one proposed addition looks to rest on a potential deal further up the ladder.

Sky Sports reporter Savundra has reported on Twitter that the Tykes are set to sign Burnley defender Owen Dodgson on loan, but only if Dutch star Ian Maatsen agrees to leave Chelsea and return to Turf Moor his successful stint there last season.

Owen Dodgson is set to join Barnsley on-loan 𝗜𝗙 Ian Maatsen agrees to join the Clarets from Chelsea The left-back spent the second half of last season at Rochdale Ex-#MUFC academy player @SkySportsNews #TwitterClarets | #BarnsleyFC — James Savundra (@JamesSavundra) September 1, 2023

Fabrizio Romano reported that Burnley have reached an agreement to reunite with Maatsen but it has since been said by Matt Law that the decision remains in the hands of the player, who has been in and around Mauricio Pochettino’s side in the early stages of this season.

The waiting game

As often is the case with transfers – especially this late in the window – Barnsley face a nervous wait to see if matters out of their control pan out as hoped before they can get the Dodgson signing wrapped up.

He’d be a solid addition on the left-hand side if the move does go through. The 20-year-old mainly plays as a left-back but can operate further forward as a wing-back if needs be.

Dodgson spent the second half of last season with Rochdale and a new loan would give him another shot at developing further with more regular minutes away from Burnley.