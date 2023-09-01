Daka, 24, played in 30 Premier League games for Leicester City last season.

He scored four and assisted a further four in England’s top flight, but his contributions were unable to save his side from the drop.

The Zambian international joined Leicester City from RB Salzburg back in 2021 after contributing to 34 goals in 28 league games in Austria.

Daka has looked like the promising talent he is at times for the Foxes, but now not in favour at the club he may be on the move. Monaco held interest earlier this month, but now it seems AC Milan are pushing for a move.

An important one to wrap up

Enzo Maresca’s side have done pretty well without Daka so far this season.

They have started the Championship with a 100% record and their summer business has set them on the right path to challenge for automatic promotion this season.

Parting ways with Daka is undoubtedly the best move for both parties, but it remains to be seen whether the Italian giant can strike an agreement in time for today’s deadline.

Italian clubs have until just 7pm to do their business which puts extra pressure on AC Milan and this deal.

Despite being busy all summer, the Foxes may still be involved in several deals today.

Up next for Maresca’s side is a home clash against Hull City tomorrow afternoon.