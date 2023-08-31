Leeds United right-back Cody Drameh is a target for Championship rivals West Brom and Birmingham City, Phil Hay has reported for The Athletic.

Leeds United man Drameh looked like one of the young players poised for a big chance to make a name for himself after relegation. He had starred for promotion-winners Luton Town, making it two successful second-tier loans after previously thriving at Cardiff City.

However, he’s struggled for minutes under Daniel Farke and after Djed Spence’s signing, it has been said that he could move on before the end of the window.

Now, The Athletic reports that Leeds’ Championship rivals West Brom and Birmingham City are both keen on the 21-year-old.

The Baggies have enquired about his availability while the Blues are pushing for a loan deal.

Drameh’s contract expires at the end of this season, so a temporary move would only mean doubts over his long-term future persist over the course of the campaign.

1 of 20 Which team is nicknamed the Robins? Bristol Rovers Rotherham United Port Vale Bristol City

A future away from Elland Road

Drameh was tipped for big things this season after impressing in the Championship twice now. However, it just hasn’t happened for him in the early stages of the campaign and as a result, it seems he’ll be better off elsewhere.

He came on off the bench against Ipswich Town last weekend but was taken off again only 21 minutes later. While seeming a pretty harsh move, it’s an indicator that Farke just doesn’t think he’s the man for the job at right-back.

Given what we’ve seen from Drameh and Luton Town and Cardiff City though, it wouldn’t be a surprise if he thrives at his next club.

Both West Brom and Birmingham City could do with a bit more depth on the right. A move to The Hawthorns would see him compete with Darnell Furlong and it could open the door for a youngster like Ethan Ingram to go out on loan. The situation is similar with the Blues, who have Ethan Laird starting but the likes of Josh Williams and Marcel Oakley who could benefit from a temporary move.