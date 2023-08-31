Birmingham City host Millwall in the Championship this weekend.

Birmingham City have enjoyed a fantastic start to the new Championship season.

They were defeated by Cardiff City in the second round of the EFL Cup earlier this week but they have an unbeaten record to maintain in the league. The Blues have won three in a row since drawing on the opening day, beating Leeds United, Bristol City and Plymouth Argyle.

As for Millwall, they’ve have the benefit of a week to prepare for the game after dropping out of the EFL Cup at the first stage.

They’ll be looking to build on last weekend’s 1-0 win over Stoke City. Kevin Nisbet netted his first Championship goal for the club in that victory, so the hope will be that both he and the rest of Gary Rowett’s side can kick on from here.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

James Ray

“Eustace’s Blues have started the season really well after a strong summer transfer window and I can see their form continuing here. Millwall haven’t been particularly potent in front of goal and with City looking tight at the back, I think they’ll claim three points with a clean sheet here.

“Rowett’s sides aren’t strangers to a slow start and while a defeat here might see more critics emerge, he’s a manager deserving of time in my opinion.

“A win here would only strengthen Birmingham’s credentials in push to become a play-off contender and I think they’ll get it here.”

Score prediction: Birmingham City 1-0 Millwall

1 of 20 Which team is nicknamed the Robins? Bristol Rovers Rotherham United Port Vale Bristol City

Luke Phelps

“Millwall have been typically inconsistent so far this season. But they go into this one on the back of a very strong performance against Stoke City last time out, and against another former club of his, Rowett could come out on top.

“But Birmingham City have started really well. There’s such a buzz around the club right now and it’s hard to see them falling off this current vein of form.

“I’d love to see Blues win again, but I think they’ll be held by a stubborn Millwall side in this one.”

Score prediction: Birmingham City 1-1 Millwall