‘Toughest test yet’ – Sunderland v Southampton prediction: The72

Sunderland host Southampton in the Championship this weekend.

Sunderland come into this one after picking up four points from their last two league outings. A 0-0 away to Coventry City is seen as quite a good result and before that Tony Mowbray’s side won 2-1 at home to Rotherham United. The Black Cats are yet to hit their potential this season, but there’s still plenty time to find their form.

Southampton look like a very strong second tier outfit this season. Russell Martin has his side playing some good stuff. They only narrowly edged past QPR last weekend and they will need to be stronger this time around.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

Thomas Kelly-Hansford

“The mood on Wearside come Saturday afternoon is hard to predict. Some impressive late moves in the window could leave fans optimistic ahead of the clash, but that could easily swing either way. This is arguably Sunderland’s toughest test yet and without some key men they may struggle to damage the visitors.

“Southampton don’t really blow teams away and I can’t see that happening here, they will look to dictate the tempo of the game and it’ll be interesting to see how Mowbray reacts to that.

“If Sunderland decide to try and dominate possession I think they’ll struggle, but if they aim to hit on the counter I can see them having a fair amount of success. Both teams are attractive to watch, but I can’t see either one of them getting over the line here.”

Score prediction: Sunderland 1-1 Southampton

1 of 14 What is Oli McBurnie's former club? Swansea City Barnsley Huddersfield Town Luton Town

Luke Phelps

“It’s almost typical that these two sides are meeting on Saturday, with the two no doubt in talks right now over a potential deal for Ross Stewart.

“It’ll be quite the sight if Stewart is in the stands watching this as a new Southampton player, but expect a good game nevertheless on Saturday.

“Sunderland haven’t started great and without their star striker, they’re lacking a bit of bite. Southampton meanwhile are getting better and more adept under Martin each week, so I think the away side will fancy themselves here.

“I’ll have to say narrow Southampton win in this one.”

Score prediction: Sunderland 0-1 Southampton