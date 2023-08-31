Leicester City host Hull City in the Championship this weekend.

Leicester City will look to maintain their perfect start to the 2023/24 Championship season when they host Liam Rosenior’s Hull City this weekend.

The Foxes are the only side in the league with a 100% record so far, with Enzo Maresca’s side having overcome Tranmere Rovers in the Carabao Cup in midweek to make it six wins from six in all competitions this season.

Hull meanwhile are enjoying a positive summer transfer window and a positive start to the new season; they’re unbeaten in their last three having won two of those to find themselves in 8th.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

Luke Phelps

“I think this will be Leicester’s toughest challenge yet. Hull are in a very good place right now and they play some very nice football, so it’ll be interesting to see how the two styles clash on Saturday.

“The Foxes though look like the standout team this season. They’re just so efficient in everything they do under Maresca and they’ll be the favourites in every game they go into this season.

“It’ll be a close one, but I have to say Leicester win.”

Score prediction: Leicester City 2-1 Hull City

James Ray

“It’s hard not to back Leicester City at the moment. They’ve started the season perfectly but with the Tigers coming to town, Maresca’s side need to be ready for a stern test this weekend.

“Rosenior’s side will have spells in this game and the Foxes will need to be on their game if they’re to maintain that 100% record. That said, I do think the hosts will have a bit too much going forward for Hull.

“The visitors could snatch a goal to keep them in the game but I think Leicester will make it five from five here.”

Score prediction: Leicester City 2-1 Hull City