Coventry City welcome Watford on Saturday afternoon, with the Sky Blues looking to go four games unbeaten in the Championship.

Mark Robins’ side have drawn their last two after beating Middlesbrough 3-0 earlier in the month, with last season’s play-off finalists currently sat in 12th.

Watford meanwhile have hit a tough patch of form. Since their opening day, 4-0 win over QPR, they’ve not won a game, taking just one point from three league games since.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

Luke Phelps

“I really thought Watford would start strong, and after that win over QPR, I thought I was right. But they’ve not looked great since and whilst it’s still early doors, you can’t help but think that Valerien Ismael will soon come under pressure if form doesn’t improve.

“Coventry are steady as ever. They’ll put points on the board this season and despite the losses of Viktor Gyokeres and Gustavo Hamer, they’re still going strong.

“And given the home advantage, I am leaning towards a Coventry win here, but I think it’ll be a very narrow one.”

Score prediction: Coventry City 1-0 Watford

James Ray

“Coventry have had a lot of changes to go through over the summer with their playing squad revamped with the Hamer and Gyokeres money. That might mean it’s a little while before we see them at their absolute best but they should still be content with the start they’ve made.

“At home to Watford, I think they’ve got a good chance of getting a second league win under their belts too.

“Ismael will be hoping for ample time to get things working with his squad and while I think there is a good team in there, patience is needed, and not many get that at Watford.

“It could be close and I wouldn’t be surprised if this ends level, but I’ll back the hosts to win 2-1.”

Score prediction: Coventry City 2-1 Watford