Bolton Wanderers boss Ian Evatt has said Kieran Sadlier and Declan John are both available for transfer, but the decision of staying or going remains in the players hands.

Bolton Wanderers man Sadlier and John are yet to make an appearance for the club this season.

Attacking midfielder Sadlier hasn’t been involved in a matchday squad so far, while Welsh full-back John has only been an unused substitute on one occasion, remaining on the bench as the Trotters beat Barrow in the first round of the EFL Cup.

Doubt has surrounded the future of both players for much of the summer and now, Evatt has made no secret of their position.

Speaking to The Bolton News, the Wanderers manager confirmed that both Sadlier and John are ‘absolutely’ available for transfer. He was keen to insist that neither will be forced out the door though, stating the decision is firmly with the players.

He said:

“There’s no point me sitting here and saying they are not available for transfer, they absolutely are, but again it is their decision. We are not going to force anyone out of the door.

“At the moment we have not selected them so it is their choice whether they decide to move on. You have seen the really good squad of players we have, the bench we have, so they can read into that what they will.

“The facts are we are not the type of club to mistreat someone or to force people out, it is always going to be their decision to stay. If they do, they will have to get their heads down to get into my thoughts and selection.”

Solid assets for League One clubs

While Sadlier and John don’t figure in the plans of Evatt, there’s no doubt that both players would be great late summer signings for a handful of League One clubs.

28-year-old Sadlier is a versatile attacker who can play out wide, as a no.10 or further forward as a striker. He’s proven in both the EFL and Ireland that he can be a goal threat from anywhere and could prove a valuable addition for another third-tier side.

As for John, he offers an athletic presence at full-back or wing-back and also has a solid pedigree behind him having played in the Championship and Scottish Premiership before. His return of eight goals and 11 assists in 92 Bolton games shows what he can offer from the left too.

Time will tell if moves transpire but Sadlier and John could yet become valuable players for another EFL side.