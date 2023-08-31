Charlton Athletic have interviewed Stockport County boss Dave Challinor in their search for a new boss, as per reporter Rob Dorsett.

Charlton Athletic are on the hunt for a new boss after parting ways with Dean Holden last weekend. Since then, numerous names have been linked with the vacant post at The Valley, but to no avail.

Peterborough United’s Darren Ferguson was approached but turned down the chance to speak to the Addicks. Former boss Chris Powell was offered the job on an interim basis too, but he turned it down.

Reports said that Danny Cowley and Michael Appleton were set to be interviewed and now, it has been said that Stockport County boss Challinor has also been spoken to alongside ex-Blackpool boss Appleton.

Rob Dorsett reports that the League Two boss has been interviewed as Charlton narrow their search.

Michael Appleton and current #Stockport boss Dave Challinor have both been interviewed for the manager’s job at #cafc following the sacking of Dean Holden at the weekend. Charlton narrowing down their search. — Rob Dorsett (@RobDorsettSky) August 31, 2023

Challinor has been in charge of Stockport since 2021 and sees his current contract run out in 2024.

On the way up?

Challinor has worked his way through the lower leagues of English football and into the EFL over the years.

After time as a player-coach at Colwyn Bay, Challinor spent almost eight years in charge of AFC Fylde before switching to Hartlepool United. He led them to the EFL before departing, then joining Stockport County and winning promotion from the National League there too.

He came close to a rise to League One in the Hatters’ first season in the fourth-tier but ultimately, they were beaten in the play-offs by eventual winners Carlisle United. They’ve started this season slowly but are widely tipped to fight it out at the top end of the division again.

Time will tell just what decision Charlton come to but Challinor’s interview certainly suggests an element of interest from both sides.