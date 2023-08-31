Sheffield Wednesday are interested in Newcastle United midfielder Isaac Hayden, a report from The Star has said.

28-year-old Hayden has been linked with a whole host of Championship clubs after returning to Newcastle United this summer. He endured an injury-hit spell with Norwich City last season and is set to head out again before the window’s end.

It looked as though a Luton Town switch was on the cards, only for the deal to fall through at the latter stages.

Now, as per The Star, Sheffield Wednesday are setting their sights on the Newcastle man.

The Owls have already been linked with one out-of-favour Magpies midfielder in the form of Jeff Hendrick and now, it is said that Hayden is another on their radar. The defensive midfielder will be free to leave St. James’ Park in the coming days but after his Kenilworth Road loan collapsed, it remains to be seen just where he ends up.

A solid addition

Hayden has struggled with injuries at times in his career and unfortunately, that proved to be the case during his time at Carrow Road last season. He played only 14 times for Norwich City but, he would be a great asset if he can stay fit.

The former Arsenal and Hull City man is experienced at Championship level, playing a key role in getting Newcastle United into the Premier League and then staying there. He’s a solid defensive presence in the middle of the park and that ability helps him fill in as a right-back or centre-back too.

At 28, he’s still got time to get back to the levels he previously showed but time will tell if he ends up at Hillsborough after plenty of speculation over the course of this summer.