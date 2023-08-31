Journalist Darren Witcoop says that Wrexham are paying £300,000 for Wycombe Wanderers striker Brandon Hanlan.

Hanlan, 26, looks set to leave League One side Wycombe Wanderers for League Two new boys Wrexham.

Reports this week have revealed that the striker had agreed terms with Wrexham and now Witcoop has revealed on Twitter that the Welsh club are expected to confirm the £300,000 arrival of Hanlan later today.

Witcoop tweeted:

Wrexham expected to confirm £300,000 signing of Wycombe forward Brandon Hanlan later today. Some serious money being spent at L2 level once again. #Wrexham #wwfc #chairboys — Darren Witcoop (@DarrenOWitcoop) August 31, 2023

Since earning promotion from the National League, Wrexham have made some impressive signings in names like Will Boyle and James McClean, and Hanlan looks set to be the next big money, big name arrival at the club.

The club currently sit in 16th place of the table having taken six points from their opening five games of the season, with Phil Parkinson’s side having won one, drawn three, and lost one so far; scoring 14 and conceding 14 along the way.

Hanlan to Wrexham

Hanlan is certainly a player with Football League experience. He began his career at Charlton Athletic and has since represented the likes of Gillingham, Bristol Rovers, and now Wycombe.

The striker has been a regular goal-scorer for each club, albeit not a hugely prolific one, but for Wrexham in League Two, Hanlan should prove to be a very good signing.

The club haven’t blown away the transfer market this summer, instead spending money on quality players in areas which needed bolstering, with Hanlan’s arrival softening the blow of injured striker Paul Mullin.

Wrexham head to Tranmere Rovers on Saturday.