QPR could revive their interest in Peterborough United defender Josh Knight, reporter Darren Witcoop has said on Twitter.

Peterborough United man Knight is someone Gareth Ainsworth is more than familiar with.

He played under the QPR boss during a loan spell with Wycombe Wanderers and earlier this summer, it seemed as though the 25-year-old was heading for West London. However, a deal fell through and at this stage, Knight is still a Posh player.

Now though, speaking on Twitter, Witcoop has said that the R’s may yet revive their interest in Knight before the window’s end.

A £300,000 move was previously in the offing and the versatility he offers still appeals to Ainsworth. He was made available for transfer earlier this summer after entering the final 12 months of his deal, so you would think Posh are still open to a deal before Friday’s 11pm deadline.

QPR could yet renew their interest in Peterborough’s Josh Knight despite a £300,000 deal collapsing this month. Knight can play CB, RB and CM and his versatility appeals to Ainsworth. Jamal Lowe has been discussed but the Bournemouth striker has other options #QPR #pufc #posh — Darren Witcoop (@DarrenOWitcoop) August 31, 2023

It is worth adding that Ainsworth has predicted a quiet end to the window, but time will tell just how this interest develops.

A late move on the cards?

While Ainsworth has played down a busy end to the window, it would be wise for QPR to keep their eyes out for potential deals in case opportunities to bring in targets arises in the next day or so.

Knight is certainly one who could move given his situation with Peterborough United. He’s not found regular game time and with his deal up at the end of the season, Posh will be open to getting a fee for him while they can rather than losing him for nothing.

As a player who can operate as a central defender, right-back or defence midfielder, he’d be a solid asset for the QPR squad. At 25, he’s got time to develop further and given that he’s already played under Ainsworth, Knight would already be familiar with the demands that would be made of him on and off the pitch at Loftus Road.