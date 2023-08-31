QPR and Rapid Vienna are both interested in Fulham defender Terence Kongolo, The Athletic’s Peter Rutzler has reported.

QPR boss Gareth Ainsworth has said he expects a quiet end to the window in West London but with just over a day remaining until tomorrow’s 11pm deadline, time will tell if some late deals crop up for the R’s.

Claims of interest in Dutch defender Kongolo have emerged of deadline day, but they’re not alone in eyeing the Fulham man.

The Athletic reports that QPR and Austrian side Rapid Vienna are both interested in the 29-year-old, who is far down the pecking order at Craven Cottage. Both clubs are said to be keen on a loan as Kongolo looks at options away from the Premier League club.

Left-footed defender Kongolo spent last season in France with Le Havre and can play as a full-back or centre-back.

He previously looked on course for a bright career after signing for Huddersfield Town. He impressed on loan and earned a permanent deal but since then, he’s struggled for minutes and has had injury problems.

On the move?

While it remains to be seen whether Kongolo moves or if QPR’s interest develops into anything more serious, the defender could definitely benefit from a change of scenery before the end of the window.

Chances will be few and far between with Fulham, so an exit gives him the best chance of finding minutes this season. His contract with Fulham is up at the end of the season and while there’s an extension option, it would be a surprise if that is triggered. That could mean a loan is Kongolo’s best chance of catching the eye ahead of free agency next year.

Defensive reinforcements wouldn’t go amiss at QPR and if Kongolo was to join and impress, a permanent move further down the line may not be out go the question.