AFC Wimbledon signed striker Al-Hamadi from Wycombe Wanderers in January and he was an instant hit with the Dons.

The 21-year-old netted 10 goals and laid on one assist in 19 games for the club over the second half of last season, making good on his first chance to play regular EFL football. He hasn’t started this season in the same vein of form though, managing no returns in his first six outings across all competitions despite the good form of Johnnie Jackson’s side.

Now though, Football League World has claimed that League One side Peterborough United have seen a bid for the Iraq international knocked back by AFC Wimbledon.

It is not said whether Posh will return with another bid but the report adds that Barnsley are also monitoring Al-Hamadi, as are multiple Championship and League One clubs.

1 of 20 Which team is nicknamed the Robins? Bristol Rovers Rotherham United Port Vale Bristol City

A late move?

It feels like any late business for Peterborough United will be dictated by departures.

Ronnie Edwards is among the prized assets at London Road being linked with a move away, as is talisman Jonson Clarke-Harris. The striker is available for transfer after entering the final 12 months of his contract and it could be that an exit for him opens the door for Al-Hamadi to come in.

The striker has maintained his place in the AFC Wimbledon side despite a slow start to the season in front of goal but the second half of the previous campaign showed just what the youngster is capable of in front of goal.

As a promising young player, he fits Posh’s recruitment profile too. Time will tell if he heads to London Road though as the club eye their next star striker in case Clarke-Harris does move on.