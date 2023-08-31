Oxford United are looking to send Ed McGinty out on loan before Friday’s 11pm deadline, Liam Manning has confirmed.

Oxford United signed Irish goalkeeper McGinty from Sligo Rovers this time last year, bringing him in as another option in between the sticks.

He spent much of last season as the U’s no.2 but in the early stages of this season, the 24-year-old has dropped down the pecking order. Loan man James Beadle has come in and taking the starting spot, pushing Simon Eastwood to the bench and McGinty out of the squad.

Now, with Friday’s 11pm deadline moving closer and closer, Oxford boss Manning has confirmed his position on the ‘keeper’s immediate future.

As quoted by the Oxford Mail, Manning stated that they are keen to find McGinty a loan move in England or Scotland. A return to Ireland isn’t their preference given that he has already played there. He said:

“If there are options there, then we’ll look to get him out to go and play games, preferably in England or Scotland.

“He’s played in Ireland so preferably not going back to Ireland, but it’s probably a little more difficult with goalkeepers because of the numbers of spots available. We’ll see how that one pans out.”

Best for all

McGinty was a regular for Sligo Rovers before his switch to Oxford United. He played 106 times for the club and kept 30 clean sheets, so Manning is right in saying that he’s already proven himself over there.

That would make a Scotland or England loan move best but with so little time left in the transfer window, there might not be many clubs who still need to find a no.1, especially with the season already underway.

There’s no reason why McGinty can’t go out on an impressive loan and return to Oxford United to stake a claim for a starting spot either. He’s still got a good amount of time left on his contract and with current no.1 Beadle only in on a temporary basis, the starting spot will likely be up for grabs again in a year’s time.

Time will tell if McGinty can claim that shirt further down the line but for now, the priority will be finding a loan club.