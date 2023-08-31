Fabrizio Romano says Glen Kamara is on his way from Rangers to Leeds United to undergo his medical tests today.

Kamara, 27, has been a summer-long target for Leeds United, and little over 24 hours until the close of this summer’s transfer window, it looks like Leeds are about to get their man.

Romano has revealed on Twitter this morning that Kamara is on his way to Leeds to undergo his medical tests later today after a deal was agreed between the two clubs, and on the player’s side too.

It was previously reported that a full deal was in place and that the move was hinging on Kamara’s decision whether to join the Whites or not.

But Romano gave the move the ‘here we go’ earlier today:

Glen Kamara from Rangers to Leeds, deal agreed and here we go — player on his way to undergo medical tests later today 🚨🟡🔵 #LUFC Medical booked in the afternoon as deal has been agreed between clubs and on player side. pic.twitter.com/JAApkqFb1Z — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 31, 2023

Kamara looks set to jin the likes of Ethan Ampadu, Joe Rodon, Karl Darlow, Sam Byram, and recent arrivals Djed Spence and Joel Piroe in signing for Daniel Farke’s Leeds United this summer, making for a strong end to the club’s summer transfer window.

Kamara to Leeds

The Finn is a very experienced and proven player, with close to 200 appearances to his name for Rangers and 52 caps for his country.

He’s perhaps harshly fallen out of favour at Ibrox and he looks set to leave after several successful years at the club in which he’s won two domestic titles and reached a Europa League final too.

But now a new and exciting challenge lies ahead and for Leeds, they’ll be adding a very experienced and hungry player to their ranks, right at the end of what’s been a tough window at times.

Leeds though are finishing strong; making a statement of intent as the summer transfer window draws to an end.

Up next for the Whites is a home game v Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday.