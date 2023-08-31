Ogwuru, 18, signed a scholarship with Manchester City in 2021 and went on to help the club’s U18s win their respective league title the following season.

He’s netted 15 goals in 26 competitive outings for City’s U18s, with five assists in that time too, having played a handful of games for the U21 side as well.

But now it looks like the striker is set to join Norwich City in a permanent deal with Football Insider revealing that the Canaries have agreed a deal for the youngster.

The same report adds that Ogwuru is now heading for a medical at Norwich City, who’ve so far signed eight new players this summer, with the bulk of them arriving on free transfers.

One for the future

Norwich City have some decent young players on their books, with a lot of them having come through the academy or having joined as a teenager near the same age as Ogwuru; the likes of Andrew Omobamidele and Jonathan Rowe to give a couple of examples.

And so Ogwuru has a clear picture of the route to the first-team at Norwich City, who’ve started the 2023/24 season in a positive manner under David Wagner.

His side currently sit in 2nd place of the Championship table after the opening four games, and this seemingly imminent signing of Ogwuru will further add to the feel-good factor currently at the club as we near tomorrow’s 11pm transfer deadline.

Norwich City return to action away at strugglers Rotherham United this weekend, with kick off at 3pm on Saturday.