‘No need for panic’ – Plymouth Argyle v Blackburn Rovers prediction: The72

Plymouth Argyle host Blackburn Rovers in the Championship this weekend.

Plymouth Argyle come into this one looking to end a run of three consecutive defeats across all competitions.

After falling to 2-1 losses against Southampton and Birmingham City, the Pilgrims were beaten 4-2 by Crystal Palace in the EFL Cup during the week. There’s no shame in losing to those three sides though, with Palace’s Premier League quality shining through while the Saints and the Blues are both unbeaten in the league after four games.

Blackburn Rovers meanwhile were victorious in their second round EFL Cup outing, thrashing Harrogate Town 8-0.

That came after a 1-0 away win over Watford at the weekend with Ryan Hedges’ impressive goal ensuring all three points returned to Ewood Park with them. Rovers now sit 9th in the league with seven points to their name.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

James Ray

“While the Pilgrims are on a bit of a losing run, there’s no need for panic at this stage. I firmly believe that their home form will shine through this season and against a Blackburn Rovers side that can be a bit inconsistent, they might be able to snatch a win.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if this ended level or if Blackburn can pick up another away win but with the home fans behind them, Plymouth just have the edge for me.

“This is going to be an intriguing one to keep an eye on but I’ll back the hosts.”

Score prediction: Plymouth Argyle 2-1 Blackburn Rovers

Luke Phelps

“These are two of my favourite teams to watch. Both have flair and attacking prowess and I think this could be one of the games of the weekend.

“Plymouth have had some tough results in recent weeks but I still think they’ll be well safe this season; Schumacher though will be desperate to avoid another defeat here.

“Blackburn have had some mixed results but on the whole, they look solid, and if they can have some new names on the pitch this weekend then they’ll give Plymouth a good game.

“Tough one to call this, so I’ll say draw.”

Score prediction: Plymouth Argyle 2-2 Blackburn Rovers