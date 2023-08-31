Middlesbrough are in advanced talks with versatile left-sided player Alex Bangura, according to a report from TEAMtalk.

Middlesbrough have made 11 signings already this summer, with Lewis O’Brien and Sam Greenwood the latest to arrive from Nottingham Forest and Leeds United respectively. But they are looking to increase the size of their squad and bolster their options in the hopes of turning their fortunes around.

Michael Carrick’s side are winless in four games, scoring just three goals during that time. Therefore, a couple more additions could go a long way in helping them to progress up the table and compete at the top end of the season.

According to TEAMtalk, Boro have entered into advanced talks with SC Cambuur’s Bangura. The 24-year-old can play as a left-back, left wing-back or a left-winger and so will help Boro in several positions up the left flank.

There was previous interest from two other Championship sides, with both Swansea City and Preston North End having held an interest in the player according to journalist Anthony Joseph. However, Boro looked to have edged in front of their division rivals.

A good addition…

His versatility will certainly stand him in good stead when it comes to getting minutes out on the pitch. At left-back, Hayden Coulson has recently picked up an injury and so Lukas Engel is currently their only option in that position. Therefore, Bangura could be useful competition in this position.

Further forwards, he provides more natural width than Riley McGree, who has been rotating with Sammy Silvera on the left wing. Should Bangura arrive at the Riverside he could challenge Silvera on the left, with McGree being given licence to move inside and play through the lines where he thrives.

He is also a natural leader having captained SC Cambuur on numerous occasions. Boro’s transfer business this summer has been scouting younger players with bags of potential, and although Bangura fits that criteria, he also provides natural leadership too, and could be hugely beneficial both on the pitch and behind the scenes.