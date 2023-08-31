Mark Kennedy discusses TJ Eyoma’s situation after Lincoln City overcome Sheffield United in the Carabao Cup

Lincoln City boss Mark Kennedy says TJ Eyoma’s previous omission from the side was due to a ‘tactical implementation’.

Lincoln City overcame Premier League Sheffield United in the second round of the Carabao Cup last night, going through on penalties after a goalless draw at Bramall Lane.

The Imps are now six games unbeaten in all competitions having not lost since the opening day of the season.

Kennedy made a handful of changes to the starting XI last night, bringing Eyoma back into the middle of defence after the 23-year-old was left out of the previous two match day squads entirely.

There’s been some speculation online as to why Eyoma was being left out, but Kennedy was asked on Eyoma’s situation last night, to which he said:

“It’s a really hard one for TJ because he played three of four of the first games and then… he’s not not been on the bench because he’s not a good player. He’s not on the bench because we have a tactical implementation. We’re not going to have six centre-halves like I’m not going to have six forwards. We have to have defenders, we have to have midfielders, we have to have attackers.”

Kennedy went on to hail Eyoma’s professionalism and quality, also outlining the strong relationship that the pair have; Eyoma gave another good account of himself after doing so in the opening matches of the League One season.

Strength in depth

If Eyoma’s previous omission shows one thing, it’s that the Imps have some good depth in the centre-back position this season.

And it could indeed be said about most positions on the pitch. It’s a noticeable change from last season that Kennedy now has some players on the bench who can come on and change the game, as happened in wins over the likes of Wycombe Wanderers and Shrewsbury Town this month.

It’s been a strong start to the campaign for Lincoln City, who return to action awyay at Bristol Rovers on Saturday.