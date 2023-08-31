Manchester United youngster Charlie McNeill is set to join Stevenage on loan, as per a report from Manchester World.

Stevenage have had a busy summer transfer window as they look to build a team capable of staying in League One. They’ve been able to make a positive start to life in the third-tier too, claiming 10 points from five league games thus far.

It seems that their business isn’t done just yet though with a new striker arriving on loan.

Manchester World reports that Manchester United youngster McNeill is set to sign for Boro on a temporary basis.

He’s had interest from clubs in the Premier League, Serie A, Bundesliga and Eredivisie over the course of the summer transfer, it is said. However, a temporary move to Stevenage is on the cards as he prioritises finding regular game time.

McNeill netted twice in 20 games in a spell with Newport County over the second half of last season but will now make a step up to League One football for the first time.

Stevenage’s striking options

Stevenage do have a few players who can operate up top already but the addition of McNeill will bring further depth to their attacking ranks. Josh March, Aaron Pressley and Jamie Reid are all options at striker, while Elliot List and Jordan Roberts can play through the middle as well as out wide.

McNeill will have solid competition for a starting spot and if he is to nail it down, he’ll be keen to be more prolific than he was in League Two last season.

The 19-year-old has been a real danger in youth football before. He has 34 goals in 35 games for Manchester United’s U18s and has a respectable 10 in 37 to his name for the U21s.