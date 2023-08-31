According to Yorkshire Evening Post reporter Graham Smyth, Leeds United have rejected a bid of up to £4m for midfield starlet Darko Gyabi.

This bid came from French side Valenciennes who play their football in Ligue 2. They are majority owned by Sport Republic, the same ownership group behind Southampton, Leeds’ Championship rivals.

The YEP’s Smyth says that Valenciennes ‘put together a proposal’ for the former Manchester City youngster. This proposed £4m deal represented £1m less than the Whites paid for him in July 2022.

An earlier report – from The Athletic – said that Gyabi could be leaving the club by Friday’s summer window deadline. Smyth’s article clarifies Leeds United’s stance regarding his future, adding that they are ‘open to the idea of loaning Gyabi out for the season’ rather than a sale.

A sensible option?

Since his arrival at Leeds United, Gyabi has yet to make a consolidated breakthrough into any manager’s first-team plans. As such, he has just five appearances to his name.

These appearances have come across various cup competitions and also a seven-minute cameo in his Premier League debut – a 3-1 loss to former club Manchester City. He also made the bench on 12 occasions.

Still, his main contributions for the Whites have come via their U21s, where he managed two goals and four assists in 23 Premier League 2 appearances last season.

The situation he faces is one where youngster Archie Gray and Welsh international Ethan Ampadu have locked down Leeds United’s midfield this season so far. There is also the possibility that he could be pushed further down the pecking order at Elland Road with reported interest in Glen Kamara and Ilia Gruev. These deals have yet to pan out, but they look to be moving closer.

However, in order to develop his obvi0us promise and his prowess as a deep-lying midfielder, it would make a lot of sense for Leeds United to sanction a season-long loan switch for Gyabi.