Leeds United midfielder Darko Gyabi could be among those to leave Elland Road before Friday’s 11pm deadline, as per The Athletic.

Leeds United youngster Gyabi was among those tipped for a first-team breakthrough in the wake of the Whites’ relegation from the Premier League. The towering midfielder had caught the eye in the academy sides after joining from Manchester City in 2022 but so far, chances haven’t exactly been flowing.

He’s played just twice this season, remaining an unused substitute on four occasions across all competitions.

Now, amid links with a glut of midfielders, The Athletic has said that Gyabi could be among those let go.

Alongside Cody Drameh and Leo Hjelde – who have both already been linked with exits – trusted reporter Phil Hay says that Gyabi could be another who moves on. It is not said whether a late summer switch would be temporary or permanent, but time will tell just how his situation pans out.

Better elsewhere?

Gyabi remains a promising midfielder and while chances haven’t come for him just yet, it isn’t out of the question that he breaks into the Leeds United team further down the line. You would think that given the fee they paid to sign him last summer, a loan move is the most likely outcome.

He needs time to develop further to adjust to the senior game but given last year’s outlay, he certainly deserves a bit more patience when it comes to his development in first-team football.

Gyabi has been a regular at youth level for England and has managed two goals and four assists in 23 games for Leeds United’s U21s while also making five senior appearances for the club.