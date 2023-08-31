Scarlett, 19, is a product of the Tottenham Hotspur youth academy. He’s made a handful of first-team appearances for the club and spent time on loan with Portsmouth in League One last season, where he scored four in 34 league outings for the club.

And now the Englishman looks set to head out on loan again with Football League World claiming that Championship outfit Ipswich Town are closing in on loan capture.

Their report adds that Spurs view Ipswich Town as a good destination for Scarlett, ‘given the creative options at Kieran McKenna’s disposal’.

The Tractor Boys have made five signings so far this summer and Scarlett looks set to be the sixth arrival.

McKenna’s side have made a strong start to the 2023/24 Championship season, taking nine points from their opening four games to find themselves in 6th place of the table ahead of this weekend.

1 of 20 Which team is nicknamed the Robins? Bristol Rovers Rotherham United Port Vale Bristol City

Scarlett to Ipswich

Ipswich and McKenna already have a number of useful attacking players in their ranks, and whilst another certainly won’t hurt, one has to question how much playing time Scarlett will get at Portman Road.

He did well for Portsmouth last season but he didn’t exactly blow the league away, so making the step up to the Championship, and with a very competitive team in Ipswich, could be a big step up for the Spurs man.

It’ll be interesting to see how he fares at Ipswich Town should he make the switch before tomorrow’s 11pm transfer deadline; whether or not Ipswich have any more deals in the pipelines remains to be seen.