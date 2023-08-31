Crewe Alexandra are set to sign Newcastle United’s Joe White on loan today, The72 has been told.

White, 20, spent time with Carlisle United as a youth player, before joining Newcastle United’s academy back in 2016.

He’s yet to make his first-team debut for the Magpies but he’s spent time out on loan with the likes of Hartlepool United and Exeter City, and now the attacking midfielder is set for another loan exit.

The72 has been told that White is set to join League Two side Crewe Alexandra on loan before tomorrow’s 11pm transfer deadline.

The Railwaymen currently sit in 14th place of the fourth tier table having taken six points from their opening five games of the season.