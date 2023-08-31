Crystal Palace and Leicester City have joined the race to sign Bologna striker Sydney van Hooijdonk ahead of tomorrow’s 11pm transfer deadline, The72 has been told.

Van Hooijdonk, 23, currently plays for Serie A side Bologna, but after his situation in Italy transpired, a summer move has been on the cards.

The72 revealed earlier in the summer that Southampton and Sunderland were among a number of clubs chasing the Dutchman, but a move to Wolfsburg then looked to be on the cards.

That move has since fallen through, alerting a number of clubs to his availability ahead of tomorrow’s deadline, with Southampton retaining their interest.

The Saints’ Championship rivals Leicester City are also keeping tabs on the situation, as well as Crystal Palace and a number of other teams in England and Scotland.

Van Hooijdonk earned his 2021 move to Bologna after impressing in his native Netherlands with NAC Breda, scoring 23 in 70 total appearances for the club; last season, van Hooijdonk was on loan at SC Heerenveen where he scored 16 goals in the Eredivisie.