Portsmouth host Peterborough United in League One this weekend.

Portsmouth and Peterborough United faced off in the EFL Cup on Tuesday night and despite fielding a heavily rotated team with a host of academy players on the bench, the visitors emerged victorious on penalties.

Pompey have the better league form coming into this one though. They’re undefeated so far this season, winning twice and drawing three to leave them just outside the play-off spots with nine points from five games.

As for the Posh, they’ve lost two in a row in League One after winning their first three games. A defeat to rivals Northampton Town was followed by a comprehensive 4-2 loss to Derby County last weekend, a game in which they were 4-1 down at half-time.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

James Ray

“It’ll be intriguing to see just how this one pans out in comparison to the midweek game. That one ended 1-1 before Peterborough United won on penalties and while the teams will be changed heavily, I wouldn’t be surprised if a similar result comes in this game.

“Portsmouth have the makings of a fantastic League One team and John Mousinho has made them a really tough side to beat. For that, he deserves more credit that I think he’s getting, but they can be a frustrating side at times.

“A team like Posh could really capitalise on that. They have the players to cause problems for Pompey’s backline but after a couple of tough league defeats, I’m not sure they’ll have enough to get the win. I’m going to say another 1-1 draw.”

Score prediction: Portsmouth 1-1 Peterborough United

1 of 20 Which team is nicknamed the Robins? Bristol Rovers Rotherham United Port Vale Bristol City

Luke Phelps

“Another trip to Fratton Park for the Posh. They gave a good account of themselves in midweek and they’ll know exactly what to expect this weekend, so I think it’ll be another decent game.

“Pompey have the home advantage once again and they too will have a good idea of what to expect, so I feel like this one is a very difficult one to predict.

“Both have the players capable to get wins and both have had almost identical starts to the season, but I’m fancying Posh to nick this one and return to winning ways in the league.”

Score prediction: Portsmouth 1-2 Peterborough United