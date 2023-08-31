Leeds United host Sheffield Wednesday in the Championship this weekend.

Leeds United picked up a much-needed first league win of the season last weekend. They defeated a previously perfect Ipswich Town 4-3 at Portman Road, producing a great attacking display with stars Willy Gnonto, Luis Sinisterra, Georginio Rutter and Joel Piroe on the scoresheet.

The Whites did fall to a disappointing penalty shootout loss to Salford City in the week, but the full focus will be on getting a run going in the league.

Sheffield Wednesday also suffered midweek defeat at the hands of a League Two club with Mansfield Town winning on penalties. It means the Owls have now won just once all season, coming in a shootout against Stockport County in the cup.

Xisco Munoz’s side have lost four from four in the Championship and sit bottom of the table as a result.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

James Ray

“If Farke deploys a front four of Gnonto, Sinisterra, Rutter and Piroe as he did last weekend, this could get ugly.

“It’s only one win for Leeds and the cup defeat to Salford City shows there’s still plenty of work to do but their frontline could be the difference between success and failure this season. And, at home to a struggling Sheffield Wednesday, the Whites should be confident of a pretty comfortable win.

“The early signs aren’t good for Munoz and Wednesday and I fear they’ll suffer a fifth defeat here. I’ll say 3-0 to Leeds.”

Score prediction: Leeds United 3-0 Sheffield Wednesday

Luke Phelps

“I don’t think there’s anyway that Sheffield Wednesday come out of this with a point. I think Leeds will run riot against their Yorkshire rivals this weekend and pile yet more misery on the Owls.

“I reckon Wednesday will pull off some decent signings in the final hours of the window, and they really need to, because right now they’re heading straight back down.

“Leeds look full of confidence after that win over Ipswich and after making some decent moves in the market, so I’ll back them for an easy win here.”

Score prediction: Leeds United 3-0 Sheffield Wednesday