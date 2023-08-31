Charlton Athletic sacked former boss Dean Holden last weekend, after just four games of the 2022/23 League One season.

Since, a number of names have been mentioned alongside The Valley vacancy, including former Lincoln City bosses Danny Cowley and Michael Appleton, as well names like Lee Bowyer, Chris Powell, and Dave Challinor.

But South London Press journalist Cawley has revealed on Twitter this morning that Northampton Town boss Brady is also a possible candidate for the Charlton job.

Cawley tweeted:

Heard earlier this week that Northampton boss Jon Brady was a possible candidate for #cafc. Club not commenting on any links. — Richard Cawley (@RichCawleySLP) August 31, 2023

Born in Australia, Brady spent more than 20 years as a player in England, representing the likes of Rushden & Diamonds, Cambridge United, and Hereford Town among a number of other lower league clubs.

He stepped into management with Brackley Town in 2009 and during a six-year spell, the 48-year-old won the Southern Premier Division in 2012, eventually going on to 132 of his 306 games at the helm.

Brady took charge of Northampton Town in February 2021 and guided the Cobblers to promotion from League Two last season.

Brady to Charlton?

Brady has a good thing going at Northampton Town. He’s very well-liked at the club and his side have started steadily, taking seven points from their opening five games to find themselves in 13th place of the table.

The same can’t be said of Charlton who sit in 19th and with just three points to their name, after another rough start to a League One season.

It’s a hot seat at The Valley with managers coming and going every season it seems, so whether or not Brady would entertain the idea of moving to Charlton remains to be seen, but he’d a solid candidate nevertheless.

Charlton return to action v Fleetwood Town this weekend.