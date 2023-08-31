Scherhant, 20, looks set to leave Hertha Berlin on loan before tomorrow’s 11pm transfer deadline.

Reports earlier this month had revealed that Championship trio Blackburn Rovers, Preston North End, and QPR were all interested, but Football Insider are saying that it’s Blackburn who’ve made the first move.

Their report claims that Rovers have made a loan offer for the Hertha striker as Jon Dahl Tomasson’s side look to beat their Championship rivals to the signing.

Born in Berlin, Scherhant has represented a number of sides in his home city, proving prolific for Hertha Berlin II with 24 goals in 46 league outings for the side; he’s scored one in 10 league outings for the senior team.

Rovers lost Ben Brereton Diaz at the start of the summer, replacing him with the free signing of Niall Ennis who’s scored one goal in all competitions this season.

Another striker needed

Brereton Diaz’s exit was a huge blow for Rovers and replacing the goals and creativity he gave the side was always going to be a huge task.

And in truth, one player couldn’t really replace him; Tomasson has had to sign a few attacking players to give Rovers their edge and the loan capture of Scherhant could yet be the icing on the cake.

He’s got a great goal record in Germany for Hertha’s II side and it looks like he could be ready to really hit the ground running in senior football, with a season out on loan perhaps the best thing for him right now.

A move is not yet cut and dried, but it looks like Rovers are pushing to get this one over the line.