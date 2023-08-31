Rotherham United host Norwich City in the Championship this weekend.

Rotherham United welcome Norwich City to South Yorkshire on Saturday, with the Millers still looking for their first league win of the campaign.

Matt Taylor’s side have had some tough opening games and suffered a 6-1 defeat v Stoke City in the Carabao Cup in midweek; they’ve already conceded 17 goals this season.

David Wagner’s Norwich meanwhile sit in 2nd and have scored 13 goals in the league so far; three more than any other side, with the Canaries having won 1-0 at Bristol City in the cup in midweek.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

Luke Phelps

“It’s not looking good for Rotherham. They’re making a go of it in the transfer market to be fair, and in Taylor I think they have a very good coach, but I think this will be a long season for the Millers.

“Norwich are really surprising me. Wagner is proving himself as a very good, tactical coach and I think they’ll really fancy themselves to win this weekend.

“And I think the Canaries will pick up another impressive away win too; potentially their third within the space of seven days, which would be a huge credit to them.”

Score prediction: Rotherham United 1-3 Norwich City

1 of 20 Which team is nicknamed the Robins? Bristol Rovers Rotherham United Port Vale Bristol City

James Ray

“While Rotherham’s early form will be a concern, they’ve had some tight games against some tough sides in the opening weeks. Barring the two comprehensive losses to Stoke City, the Millers have kept themselves in games against stern opposition.

“Unfortunately for Taylor and co, they’ve got another challenging game here. Norwich have started really well and they’ve shown that they’ve got goals in them in the early knockings, thrashing Huddersfield last weekend.

“I feel this one will be closer than the form of these two suggests, but the Canaries should be taking all three points here.”

Score prediction: Rotherham United 0-2 Norwich City