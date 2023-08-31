Middlesbrough host QPR in the Championship this weekend.

Middlesbrough welcome QPR to the Riverside on Saturday, with Michael Carrick’s side still looking for their first league win of the 2023/24 campaign.

Boro have just one point to their name but go into this one on the back of a confident win over Bolton Wanderers in the Carabao Cup in midweek.

QPR have started poorly too, losing three of their opening four games, but go into this weekend on the back of a good performance despite defeat v Southampton last weekend.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

Luke Phelps

“Middlesbrough will view this one as a must-win. They’ve been really bad so far this season but the visit of an out of sorts QPR side presents them with a chance to get off the mark.

“QPR though might be thinking the same. Despite a lack of points, they’ve put in some good performances and are proving hard to beat, albeit still rather lacklustre.

“I think Boro will throw everything at QPR this weekend. But with QPR having had a full week’s rest, I think they’ll claim a point.”

Score prediction: Middlesbrough 1-1 QPR

James Ray

“Middlesbrough haven’t started this season as strongly as they would have hoped but hopefully, that midweek win over a decent League One side in Bolton Wanderers gives them some confidence coming into this one.

“A win in front of the home fans would really boost the mood at the Riverside. Even against a side many are tipping to struggle in QPR, three points could be really valuable for Carrick and co.

“With Boro starting slowly QPR might be hopeful of nicking something here but despite their poor start, I can see a win here for the hosts. I’ll say 2-1.”

Score prediction: Middlesbrough 2-1 QPR