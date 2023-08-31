Barnsley striker Oli Shaw is set to complete a loan return to Scotland with Motherwell, as per the Daily Record (Transfer News Live, 30.08.23, 22:30).

Barnsley added Scottish striker Shaw to their ranks in this year’s January transfer window. He arrived from Scottish Premiership side Kilmarnock, where he had netted 20 goals and provided three assists in 51 games.

Since then though, the 25-year-old has been unable to make a telling impact at Oakwell. He’s played only eight times across all competitions, with four of those outings coming this season.

Shaw hasn’t featured in the last two League One matchday squads though and now, it seems he’s poised for an exit.

The Daily Record reports that Shaw is set to return to Scotland with Motherwell. There, he will reunite with Stuart Kettlewell, who he played under at Ross County.

Shaw has no goals and one assist to his name for Barnsley, so the hope will be that he can find some form again with regular minutes in Scotland.

Back to Scotland

Shaw’s time with Barnsley hasn’t gone to plan just yet but with just shy of two years left on his contract at Oakwell, a temporary return to Scotland gives him a chance to find his feet before going again with the Tykes next year.

He’s shown he can be a danger in front of goal, most notably in the Scottish Championship. Arguably his best campaign came with Killie in Scotland’s second-tier, netting 16 goals in 38 games across all competitions during the 2021/22 season.

Shaw netted 12 in 65 with Hibernian and also managed nine in 41 with Ross County, both while in the Scottish Premiership.

Now with a switch to Motherwell on the cards, the hope will be that he can find some form after a tough start to life in the EFL.