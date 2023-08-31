Leeds United are set to wrap up the signing of midfielder Ilia Gruev as the Werder Bremen man prepares for a medical, as per The Athletic.

Leeds United have been on the hunt for more options in the middle of the park all summer and with Friday’s 11pm deadline moving closer and closer, it seems their search for midfielders is set to come to a head.

Phil Hay reported for The Athletic yesterday that Werder Bremen’s Bulgarian international Gruev was a player of interest to the Whites and now, it has been said that he’s poised to join the club in a deal worth around £5m.

The Athletic states that Gruev is set to undergo a medical having travelled to England ahead of his proposed move.

His signing won’t end the midfielder hunt either. He will be one of two midfielders to join Leeds United, it is hoped. Rangers’ Glen Kamara and Celtic star Matt O’Riley are strong targets, though Kamara looks the most likely to join alongside Gruev.

Late movement at Elland Road

Leeds United had to wait patiently for their summer to kick into action and even then, much of the focus has been on potential departures. It looks as though things are starting to come together for Farke and co though with Gruev hopefully one of a few late additions at Elland Road.

His arrival brings a good amount of pedigree to the middle of the park. Gruev has been a regular in the Bundesliga previously and at only 23, the hope will be that he’ll only develop further under the watchful eye of the Leeds United coaches.

Farke has effectively recruited from his native Germany before. It was key in his success with Norwich City and hopefully, it can yield the same results in Yorkshire as Leeds look to return to the Premier League at the first time of asking.