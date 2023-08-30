Winger who Leicester City scouted this month closing in on move to top flight European club

Chilean winger Dario Osorio is set to complete a move to Danish outfit FC Midtjylland, reports journalist Sacha Tavolieri.

Osorio, 19, was linked with Leicester City earlier this month. It was claimed that the Foxes had been scouting the young winger, who plays for Chilean outfit Universidad de Chile, but it looks like the Foxes will miss out on the two-cap Chilean international.

Tavolieri has revealed on Twitter this morning that Danish side FC Midtjylland are closing in on a move for Osorio, who is apparently flying out to Denmark to complete his move to the club.

Tavolieri tweeted:

🇩🇰 Infos #FCMidtjylland :

🇨🇱 Dario Osorio from Club Universidad de Chile now set to join the Danish club.

The left winger now ready to fly to complete his move to #Superligaen. #mercato #Chili pic.twitter.com/M6C8XEgkY9 — Sacha Tavolieri (@sachatavolieri) August 30, 2023

Tavolieri added that Midtjylland are paying €5million for Osorio who is set to sign a five-year deal with the Danish club.

Enzo Maresca’s Leicester City have made some good signings this summer, though they remain in the market for wingers despite bringing in the likes of Stephy Mavididi.

It’s also claimed that the Foxes could look to bring in a new striker in the final 48 hours of the summer transfer window, with the likes of Kelechi Iheanacho and Patson Daka in demand.

Moving on…

Leicester have no time to dwell; the summer transfer window is soon to be closed and if Maresca is still in need of wingers or attacking additions, he’ll have to move on from Osorio.

He’s clearly a talented player and expect there to have been more teams keen other than Leicester and Midtjylland.

For the Foxes though, it’s not the end of the world. They’ll no doubt have other targets in mind but even if they don’t bring any more players in, they look to have a very balanced squad right now, with Leicester the only team in the Championship to have a 100% record so far.

Leicester City host Hull City in the Championship this weekend.