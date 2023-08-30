Leicester City’s Wout Faes is an option for Tottenham Hotspur in the event that Eric Dier leaves, says journalist Sacha Tavolieri.

Leicester City signed Faes, 25, from Reims for a reported fee of £15million last summer. The Belgian international went on to feature 31 times in the Premier League last season, having since played in all four of his side’s Championship fixtures this time round.

But it looks like Faes faces an uncertain finale to this summer’s transfer window, with Tavolieri now claiming that Tottenham Hotspur view him as a potential option should Dier leave the club in the next couple of days.

Tavolieri tweeted:

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿⚪️ Infos #THFC :

🇧🇪 Tottenham Hotspur already seeking several options in case Eric Dier leaves #Spurs including Wout Faes who’s is a profile appreciated by the management. #LCFC #mercato #PL #DiablesRouges pic.twitter.com/rQv4QmNEAT — Sacha Tavolieri (@sachatavolieri) August 29, 2023

Spurs have already raided Leicester City for James Maddison this summer; the England international completed a high-profile, £40million move earlier in the summer transfer window, having since helped his new side to a strong start to the new season.

Faes to Spurs?

Faes signed a five-year deal when he joined last summer, so the Foxes are under no pressure whatsoever to sell the player this summer.

That is unless he pushes for a move, but with Enzo Maresca having played him in every Championship game so far this season, it doesn’t seem as though Faes is wanting to move on.

Emerging interest from Spurs could yet turn his head, but Faes could certainly play a key role for the club this season and staying to help the club get out of the Championship would really make him a favoured name among the fans.

Expect the Foxes to have a high valuation of Faes, though how much Spurs might be willing to pay for the player remains to be seen, especially after they already spent so much on Maddison.

Leicester return to action v Hull City this weekend.