The 5 Leeds United transfers that could materialise before Friday’s 11pm deadline

Leeds United look set for a busy end to the transfer window with plenty of rumours emerging over the coming days.

Leeds United picked up a big win over Ipswich Town at the weekend and while there is disappointment over the EFL Cup defeat to Salford City, Daniel Farke should still feel relieved to have a first Championship win on the board.

There’s still a need for more signings though and rumours have been rife over potential incomings and outgoings before Friday’s 11pm deadline. Here, we look at five transfers that could materialise before the window’s end…

One deal that looks to be on the brink of completion is the loan signing of Djed Spence from Tottenham Hotspur.

Phil Hay reported for The Athletic on Tuesday that the right-back was set to join on loan without an option or obligation to make the move permanent. The temporary signing will cost Leeds United £1m and Fabrizio Romano has since said that medical tests have been completed.

In that same update, Romano added that Cody Drameh could leave permanently or temporarily as a result of Spence’s arrival.

Despite starring at Luton Town last season, the youngster hasn’t broken into Farke’s plans and could move on this week.

Another young player who could be on the way out is Leo Hjelde. The Norwegian defender has been the subject of links with Italian side Salernitana for much of the summer and recent reports said further talks would be held this week in the hope of an agreement.

Back onto potential arrivals and transfer specialist Romano has also said that a deal for Glen Kamara is expected to be completed. He’s out of the picture at Rangers and after Leeds firmed up their interest with an official bid, the hope will be that he can come in to bolster Farke’s midfield ranks before Friday’s deadline.

Links with Joseph Paintsil of KRC Genk have been well-documented too.

The most recent update on the Ghanaian came courtesy of Sky Sports’ Dharmesh Sheth, who said that while a deal has stalled, Paintsil is still keen on a move to Elland Road as he and his club struggle over exit terms. If a compromise is reached, we could yet see that one come to fruition.

The Whites have until 11pm on Friday to get their business done, so time will tell just who comes and goes.