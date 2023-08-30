The 4 QPR transfers that could materialise before Friday’s 11pm deadline

QPR have made some decent signings so far this summer. But after a tough start to the season, we could see a few more arriving before Friday’s 11pm transfer deadline.

The likes of Asmir Begovic, Steve Cook, and Jack Colback have brought some much-needed experience and quality to Gareth Ainsworth’s QPR side this summer.

But the R’s have started poorly with just one win from their opening four games of the season, with the rest ending in defeat.

The transfer window slams shut at 11pm on Friday and QPR look as though they could make a few more signings given their poor start, and given some ongoing injuries in the side.

Here we look at four QPR transfers that could materialise before the transfer window shuts…

Isaac Hayden – in

Newcastle United midfielder Isaac Hayden has been linked with a number of Championship clubs ahead of Friday’s deadline, including QPR, after falling out of favour at St James’ Park.

And it looked like a move to Luton Town was in the offing but that’s since fallen through, potentially opening the door for the R’s to bring in the experienced and versatile midfielder.

Chris Martin – in

Chris Martin left QPR at the end of last season, and he remains without a club. A number of League One sides have been linked but a potential return to QPR has been touted, with the R’s currently without striker Lyndon Dykes who’s carrying a knock.

Uche Ikpeazu – in

Another striker said to be on QPR’s radar is Uche Ikpeazu. He too is a free agent and he too has been linked with a number of clubs in the past week or so, with a move to QPR mentioned.

Ainsworth previously brought him to Wycombe Wanderers where Ikpeazu showed good form in the Championship. Wycombe are keen on a return and Huddersfield Town are interested as well, but the Ainsworth connection could yet prove enticing for the 28-year-old forward.

Lynden Gooch – in

Sunderland’s Lynden Gooch has been linked with a move away this summer, and QPR seem like they have a strong interest in the American wing-back.

The R’s were first linked with Gooch earlier in the month and soon after that, Alan Nixon said that the R’s remain keen, but that they’ll only move if the deal is right for them.

Gooch is in the final year of his Sunderland contract.