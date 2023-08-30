The 3 Portsmouth transfers that could materialise before Friday’s 11pm deadline

Portsmouth have had a busy summer transfer window but John Mousinho and co might still have some business to do before Friday’s 11pm deadline.

Portsmouth have revamped their squad over the past few months, allowing them to maintain an unbeaten record in the opening stages of the League One season.

There’s still time for Mousinho and co to oversee some late signings and departures though. Pompey and their fellow EFL sides have until Friday night to get their last bits of business done and here, we look at the Fratton Park moves that we could see materialise…

Starting off with potential additions and one that looks set to get done is the loan signing of Tino Anjorin.

Chelsea’s attacking midfielder has been linked with Portsmouth for a little while now and his situation has been bubbling away. The signing of Alex Robertson suggested Anjorin might not be inbound but it is said that he’s nearing a move to the League One club amid an injury to Tom Lowery.

Another injury that could open the door to a signing is that to summer signing Kusini Yengi. He too is set for a spell on the sidelines and since then, Arsenal striker Nathan Butler-Oyedeji has been linked with Pompey.

The 20-year-old has already been mentioned as a target for a few League One teams including Cambridge United, so it could be that he heads elsewhere if Pompey opt against a deal. His signing would add a bit more depth in Yengi’s absence but time will tell if that link develops further, and if the proposed Anjorin signing rules out the need for another addition.

In terms of potential departures, manager Mousinho has said Denver Hume is the only obvious candidate.

Pompey have been bidding to find the left-back a new club for much of the summer. As of yet a move hasn’t come to fruition but with the end of the window nearing, the hope will be that a solution isn’t too far away.

Aside from Hume, most of those that had been lined up for exits have already moved on.